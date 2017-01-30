Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Thursday, February 2
Open mic. Gilbert’s gastro pub and coffee bar, High Street, Buxton.
Live Dead 69. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Silicone Taxis. Golden Eagle, Derby.
New Orleans Heat. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, February 3
Surreal Panther. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Escape Plan. CAMRA beer festival, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
The Pitz. Blue Bell, Bolsover.
Jack’s Got a Plan. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Toploader. The Venue, Derby.
Guns 2 Roses. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Towards The Sun. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
The Harringtons. The Avenue, Chesterfield. Plus support from Kong and Days of Rufio
Saturday, February 4
Carnival. CAMRA beer festival, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Vyndictive. Brimington Social Club.
Rust For Glory. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Craig Boden, singer of rock, pop, ballads and rock n’roll. Holme Hall Inn, Holme Hall, Chesterfield.
Small Fakers, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Absolute Bowie. The Venue, Derby.
Karl Cooper at The Willow Tree Pilsley
After Hours are at the Basshouse Bluebell in Long Eaton.
The Zedz. The Ark Tavern, Brimington
Medusa play at The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Eagle, Buxton.
Three Chord Trick will play live from 9pm at The Shinnon, Chesterfield.
Sunday, February 5
Hit Line Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
Open Mic with Bobby B. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Cassia perform at The Avenue, Chesterfield, from 7pm.
Monday, February 6
The Crooked Lords. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Acoustic Night with the Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Wednesday, February 8
Dogwood Rose, American trio. The Old Hall Hotel, Hope.
Anton Barbeau. From California. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Pictured are The Harringtons
