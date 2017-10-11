Thursday, October 12

Ollie Holroyd. Last Post, Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby.

Friday, October 13

Kings Ov Leon. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Wonderwhys. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Vamp. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Stone The Crows. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Halfway to Paradise - the Billy Fury Story. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The Beat Hounds. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

R’N’FR. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Coldplace. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Louise Scott. Crown and Cushion, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Smalley WMC, Ilkeston.

Saturday, October 14

Food Fighters. Tribute to Foo Fighters. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Carnival. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Bad Language. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Life’s A Riot. Vocal duo. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

The Rough Cuts. The Sun Inn, Chesterfield.

Katalina. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

After Hours. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Lance Merlin. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Oxygen. Brimington Social Club.

Dark Lightning. Contact Club, Dronfield.The Bar Stewards Sons of Val Doonican. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Showaddywaddy. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Ruth Stanford. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Steve Nimmo Trio. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Beathounds. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Strange Days. Matlock Conservative Club.

Mark IV. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

O’Brien Hesson. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Rik Gaynor. The Jokers, Recreation Road, Selston.

Ian Andrews. Club Chesterfield, Chesterfield.

The Hoosiers. The Venue, Derby.

The Dualers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Village. Last Post, Derby.

Sunday, October 15

Alex Spacie hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Ball Inn, Intake, Sheffield, 5.30pm.

Danny Arron. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

First Wave and the Mini Nukes. NEM Heanor.

The B53-4’s. The Milton’s Head, Spring Gardens, Buxton, from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Sarah James. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Tuesday, October 17

Harris Nixon’s award-winning jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, October 18

The Stapletons. The Neptune, Chesterfield

Pete Jones. Country ‘n’ western night. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.