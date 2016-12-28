Thursday, December 29
Rollin Stoned. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, December 30
Jean Genie. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Lee Holland. The Crown & Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield. The Persuaders. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Sidekick Seph. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Mahogany Newt. Clowne Community Centre.
MAXL. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Jynx. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.
Drive. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club.
London Calling (tribute to The Clash) and Sex Pistols Experince (tribute to Sex Pistols). The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield. Seventh Son. Frog & Nightgown, Worksop.
Saturday, December 31
Escape Plan. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Pitz. The Market pub, Chesterfield.
After Hours. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Rob Stevens (from The Voice). Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield. Shane Stevens. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Copy Cats. Brimington Social Club.
Pete McCrae. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Rebecca Lambert. Hilltop Working Men’s Club, Bolsover.
Sparta. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Adrian Berry. Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross. Rebel Rebel, tribute to David Bowie. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Karen Starr. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.
Blue Ice. Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.
Rattled. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Force. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.
Bryan Adams Experience. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.
Glamatize. Warsop Ex Servicemen’s Club.
Sunday, January 1
The Pitz. Shirebrook Miners Welfare Club, at 4pm.
Melody Lane. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Monday, January 2
Lester and the Bee. The Flowerpot, Derby.
