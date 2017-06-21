Folk festival darlings Darlingside set for Sheffield show

The Cambridge Folk Festival often gives relatively unknown bands a helping hand up the ladder – and last summer a four-piece from Boston, Massachusetts took full advantage.

After performing on the second stage on the Saturday afternoon, Darlingside slipped into a prime spot on the main stage in the evening in place of a headliner who had fallen ill.

And they relished the opportunity to introduce the sizeable audience to their blend of 60s folk-pop, bluegrass, classical music and indie rock.

Three days later, it was Sheffield’s turn to fall for charms of the award-winning band – they won the coveted Folk Alliance international artist of the year title two years ago – thanks to a memorable appearance at The Greystones.

Now they are back in the city, as they make their third trip to the UK and follow up the interest in their album, Birds Say.

Darlingside play Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, June 29. Support comes from American singer-songwriter Caitlin Canty.

Tickets are now on sale from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk