Experience the magic of Macca in Buxton

Make sure you don’t miss out on a fab show when Macca - The Concert comes to Buxton Opera House next week.

Reuniting the cast of the hit West End musical, Let it Be, and starring Emanuele Angeletti as Paul McCartney, this is a celebration of the life and music of a legend. The show includes all of McCartney’s solo hits and a spectacular recreation of the Wings Over America 1976 Concert Tour.

Using state-of-the-art visual media projection throughout, audiences will experience the drama of Live and Let Die, the pathos of No More Lonely Nights and the nostalgia of Band on the Run alongside many, many more.

From the cheeky smiles to the foot tapping and nods to the audience, Emanuele’s interpretation of Paul is one of the best.

Macca - The Concert, Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney takes place on Thursday, February 9, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £27 and discounts are available. To buy tickets or for more information please contact the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk