Duo’s Postcard collection set to Rock Chair

Have your say

Alt-pop duo Meadowlark are sending out Postcards ahead of a headline show in Sheffield.

The Bristol-based band of singer and keyboard player Kate McGill and guitarist Dan Broadley have announced a headline tour for September and October, following the release of their latest album, Postcards.

And the 12-date tour includes a show at Sheffield’s The Rocking Chair on Sunday, October 8.

Postcards brings together some of the pair’s previously released tracks, such as Headlights, Eyes Wide and Satellite, alongside new material written during various retreats the pair took around the UK, working from any cottage they could find with a piano.

Tickets are on sale now from the band’s official website at meadowlarkofficial.com