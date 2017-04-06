Dronfield performance for leading guitarist Valerie Hartzell

Valerie Hartzell, an award-winning international guitarist now living in Bedfordshire, is holding a concert at The Peel Centre, Thomas Taylor Hall, Dronfield, on Saturday, April 8.

The concert will feature the world premiere of the work Romance, written by English composer Paul Ibbotson.

You can also hear works by The Beatles, Bach and many more.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions, £5 students, children aged 12 and under get in free).

Tickets can be obtained on the door or at www.valeriehartzell.co.uk.