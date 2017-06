Acclaimed folk musician Bob Fox will be performing at a venue near you over the coming week.

He plays at Chesterfield Library on June 30 and Harthill Village Hall on July 7.

Bob is best known for being The Songman for the stage version of War Horse,

One of the Pitman Poets, he has worked with Fairport Convention, John Tams, Vin Garbutt and Lindisfarne to name but a few.

To book tickets for Chesterfield, call 01629 533400; for Harthill, tel. 0114 2352850