Derbyshire duo provide giant-sized treat at city gig

We Are The Giant will be performing a gig at Derby’s Dub: Rek Studios as part of the citywide FORMAT International Photography Festival on April 14.

The acoustic duo is based in the dales of Derbyshire.

We Are The Giant

Eve Morris and Chris Harding, two former members of now long since disbanded folkatronica band Lo-Fi Lung have come back together after years in hibernation to perform once again.

Now touring their debut album, released in January, the pair are excited about a busy year ahead. Already with a busy touring and summer festival schedule as well as live radio appearances, they are certainly a pair to keep your eye on.

For more, go to www.facebook.com/wearethegiantband

Photo by Toma Valciukaite Photography