Derbyshire choirs sing to help county charity

Two of Derbyshire’s finest choirs are performing at a special concert to raise funds for a county charity which helps adults and children cope with sight loss.

Songs for Sight takes place at Queen’s Hall, Derby, on Friday, September 29, and features Bel Canto, a male voice chorus, and Ignite UK, a women’s four-part a capella harmony chorus.

The event is raising money for Sight Support Derbyshire, which provides practical, emotional and social help for local blind and partially sighted people.

Sight Support Derbyshire’s fundraising manager, Lynda Raven, said: “We are very excited to have two extremely talented choirs performing for us.

“With a programme of light, contemporary songs there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sightsupportderbyshire (booking fee applies), or by contacting the Sight Support Derbyshire office on 01332 292262 between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Thursday. Email fundraising@sightsupportderbyshire.org.uk.

Photo credits:

Ignite UK photo by Ashley Franklin

Bel Canto photo by Ian Daisley