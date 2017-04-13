Derby orchestra to perform concert at Wirksworth venue

Derby Concert Orchestra will be performing the first of their two annual concerts at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, May 20.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout, the concert will start at 7.30pm and features performances of four works.

These are Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod from the opera Tristan and Isolde, Sibelius’s Scene With Cranes, Mahler’s short song cycle Songs Of The Wayfarer - with soloist Heather Lowe - and Carl Nielsen’s Fifth Symphony.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions), under 16s get in free with an adult.

They are available from Foulds Music in Derby, orchestra members, on the door and at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk