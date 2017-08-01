Darley Park Concert returns for 2017

The Hannells Darley Park Concert returns to the Darley Abbey venue with this year’s eagerly-awaited event taking place on Sunday, September 3.

Gates open at 2pm for what promises to be another memorable occasion, an evening of classical music and fireworks.

Come along and be part of one of the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts, in the stunning natural amphitheatre that is Darley Park.

This year’s programme has links to Derby’s 40th year as a city with performances of famous cricket theme Soul Limbo and the Youth of Britain March. The city’s industrial heritage will also be celebrated with Funiculi Funicula, Runaway Train and Come Fly with Me, while Derby County Football Club is also acknowledged with a performance of Steve Bloomer’s Watching.

This year’s show also features popular pieces from past concerts that will send a shiver up your spine such as Thunderbirds, music from Star Wars and the fantastic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The programme also features three selections made by a public vote: Ron Goodwin’s theme tune for 633 Squadron, Prokofiev’s Montagues and Capulets from Romeo and Juliet and Steiner’s Lara’s Theme from Gone with the Wind.

Sinfonia Viva have confirmed the concert conductor will be James Holmes along with baritone Grant Doyle as soloist, both of whom are regulars at the concert.

For more details on the concert, which starts at 6pm, go to http://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/the-hannells-darley-park-concert