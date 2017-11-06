Dance classics in NSO’s latest at the RCH

There is still chance to buy your tickets for what should be a memorable evening of ballet classics at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, November 11 (7pm start).

The main piece will be Stravinsky’s groundbreaking The Rite of Spring, which caused a riot when it was first performed in 1913.

Now it’s coming to Nottingham with dancers for the first time.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra has joined forces with the Sandra Taylor School of Dance and the Keyworth School of Theatre Dance to bring you a series of ballet favourites in a concert entitled Romance and Ritual.

“Our latest concert brings together music and dance and we’re particularly excited to bring one of the seminal pieces of 20th century music to the concert platform for the first time with a full orchestra and dancers in Nottingham,” said Derek Williams, Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s conductor.

Also featured in Romance and Ritual is Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, Prokofiev’s Montagues and Capulets, Herold’s Clog Dance and Danse Macabre by Saint-Saens.

“The avant-garde nature of the music and choreography featured in the Rite of Spring caused a riot at its first performance in Paris.

“It is rarely performed now due to the huge forces required to bring it to the stage so this performance is an opportunity to see something that’s quite unique - and is certainly something I’ve never seen in the UK,” added Derek.

The 70-strong orchestra has been performing in Nottingham for more than 70 years, challenging musical boundaries and bringing new and exciting works to the city.

To purchase tickets visit the Royal Concert Hall’s website at https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/nottingham-symphony-orchestra-2/ or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets start at just £6, with concessions also available.

To keep up-to-date with the orchestra’s latest concert news visit: http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/, follow: @NottmSymphony on Twitter or like: Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.