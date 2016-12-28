Curious tale wows audiences at Derby Theatre

Don’t miss out on a fantastic family treat at Derby Theatre as the production of Alice In Wonderland runs until January 7.

Directed by Sarah Brigham, this is a new adaptation by Mike Kenny of the classic Lewis Carroll book.

Alice is an ordinary girl, anxious about a big day at school, when suddenly she falls down a rabbit hole and everything goes a bit strange. Plunged into a bonkers world, ruled by The Queen of Hearts, from the present time

and place, Alice meets all the familiar characters of Carroll’s tale, the White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar and Tweedle Dum & Tweedle Dee, but she notices they bear a rather odd resemblance to her friends, her teachers, her family and the school bullies!

Can she make sense of it, and find a way out, and how can she wake up from this dream when she’s not even aware that she’s asleep?

So join Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Dormouse at Derby Theatre for an evening of sheer madness, where not everything is as it seems.

Tickets for Alice in Wonderland range from £12 to £28, with concession and group rates available. Call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Robert Day