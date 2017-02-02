Cooper is a new face at World Of Music

North East Derbyshire Organ Society World of Music presents a concert by John Cooper on Wednesday, February 8, at The Contact Club, Snape Hill Club, Dronfield.

John Cooper will making his first visit to World of Music.

John has always prided himself on making the organ sound like a full orchestra, big band or traditional organ and his incredible Yamaha Stagea allows him to do just this.

John spends time on making his arrangements unique and full of feeling. He uses his own rhythms to add that personal touch and never uses multi tracking as he believes in playing the organ live making it entertaining to watch as well as listen – perfect for our video presentation.

John has put together a concert that he feels has something for everyone from modern day to past classics.

The concert starts at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm. Admission is £6 (members £5). There is a licensed bar, prize raffle and car park. For more details on the performance, you can call 01246 411814.