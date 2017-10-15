Come and celebrate at Somercotes choir’s latest concert

Somercotes Choral Society’s October concert is aptly named A Celebration of Sublime, Comical and Show Tunes.

For this cocktail of song, the choir, which has been established for more than 60 years, is joined by well known Pinxton tenor Jason Darnell.

The concert takes place at 7pm on Saturday, October 28, at David Nieper Academy (formerly Alfreton Grange} in Alfreton.

Tickets are £8 and £4 for under 16s. They are available from Carole on 07905 242750 or Jane on 01773 780984.

Carole Jones, Somercotes Choral Society’s concert secretary, said: “We are delighted to be performing for the second time in the superb new assembly hall at the academy which has wonderful acoustics, and to be joined again for this exciting programme by our friend Jason Darnell, who this year is celebrating 25 years on the stage.

“The programme includes a variety of music, and as our title suggests, has some delightful melodies, beautiful and sometimes comedic lyrics together with highlights from well known shows. There really is something for everyone.”

Jason Darnell won the Rae Woodland Scholarship to study 20th century song at the Britten-Pears School, following which he went on to read music at the University of York.

He performs all the standard oratorios and passions and has sung extensively at home and abroad – including the Leipzig Bach Festival, Merseburg Festival, Festival Mitte Europa and the Festival of Ancient Corinth.

Jason has performed at York Minster, Durham Cathedral, Lincoln Cathedral and the Onassis Concert Hall in Athens. Last October, he undertook a concert tour in the Netherlands and Germany.

The choral society’s musical director is Neil Farley and the accompanist is John Hobbs.

The choir practises at Swanwick School and Sports College, Hayes Lane, Swanwick every Tuesday evening. Somercotes Choral Society welcomes new members, particularly men. An open evening is being held on Tuesday, November 7, at 7.15pm.

The website has more information at www.somercoteshoralsociety.co.uk