Christian Blackshaw’s piano concert a highlight of Buxton Festival

This year Buxton International Festival has brought us a range of excellent pianists, but Christian Blackshaw’s concert was in another class.

He played Mozart’s Piano Sonatas in B flat and A minor and Schubert’s Piano Sonata in C minor with great delicacy of touch. In the Mozart, the slow movements were slower than I had ever heard them played, which worked because of the sensitivity of his playing. The fast movements were sheer brilliance.

It was a privilege to hear such a master perform.

This was my highlight of this year’s impressive festival.