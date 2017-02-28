Check out latest release from Derbyshire band The Further

The Further have followed the succes of debut single Ordinary with their latest offering, The Other Side of the Valley.

This second single has been released as a free download along with a video, which was shot in Trondheim, Norway by Andre Hope.

Hailing from the Amber Valley area, former Ejectorseat bandmates Peter Backler, Barrington Molé and James Dowse bring you their new band.

If you enjoy music that stirs the mind as well as the soul, if you appreciate the beauty and the brilliance of bands such as The Smiths, Suede, Gene, Idlewild and Manic Street Preachers then you have just found the band with whose badge you will forever emblazon upon your lapel.

For more on The Other Side of the Valley, and details on the band, you can go to www.Twitter.com/TheFurtherUK or www.Facebook.com/TheFurtherUK or www.SoundCloud.com/TheFurtherUK