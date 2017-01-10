Catch Sally at Farnsfield Acoustic

Sally Barker will be the latest guest performer at Farnsfield Acoustic.

The first gig of 2017 will be a stunner with this very special singer/songwriter, the lady who made Tom Jones cry on The Voice in 2014.

She has a long history in the folk music world and will soon be supporting Fairport on their 50th anniversary UK tour.

The gig is at Farnsfield Village Centre, New Hill, Farnsfield, NG22 8JN, on Saturday, January 14. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £12 from 01623 794700/870668.