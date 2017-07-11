Cash tribute returns to The Flowerpot

Keep It Cash bring their tribute to Johnny Cash to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, July 14.

Keep It Cash have performed at top theatres throughout the UK and across Europe. They’ve worked for 20th Century Fox, The National Trust and the BBC, playing music from the gospel beginnings, to the full band sound and finally into the critically acclaimed and groundbreaking American recordings.

They were booked by HMV to perform at their stores in London and Dublin for the launch of the Johnny Cash film Walk The Line. They also wrote and recorded a theme song for the national chain of Boyes stores that ran on television and radio for over a year. The band’s success is down to the strong vocal likeness of the lead singer to Johnny Cash, which is very difficult to emulate.

The founding members of Keep It Cash have been close friends for many years and lifelong fans of the music and songs of the legendary Johnny Cash.

The show is a real musical experience with the musicians playing acoustic guitar, lap steel, electric guitar, double bass, drum kit, mandolin and electric bass with harmony vocals.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: Darren Rogers/Ocular Art