Brass players come together for a good cause

Brass bands fans can enjoy a concert in aid of the victims of recent UK terror attacks.

The concert is called Brass United and it takes place at Shirebrook Miners Welfare on Sunday, July 23, from 7.30pm.

It will be a massed brass band concert. All funds raised will be donated to the UK Solidarity Fund which is supporting UK terror victims.

The two guest soloists will be Kirsty Abbotts, the principal cornet player, and Toni Durrant, the solo euphonium player of the famous Carlton Main Frickley Brass Band.

Tickets are available from Shirebrook Miners Welfare or on the night.

Tickets are £8. Children under 14 get in free. For more information on the event, you can call Kay Fritchley on 07837 181044.