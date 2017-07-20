Battle of the Bands champions Sirenity build on success

Our first online Battle of the Bands champions are aiming to hit the gigging circuit hard.

Sirenity plan to get their music out there next month having polled 3,400 votes in a hard-fought campaign.

Lead singer Jen Jones said: “Although we’ve not unleashed our sound on audiences yet (aside from our competition entry which was written, recorded and video edited in a week) - we’re confident when we do, our stage chemistry and energy will produce a polished alternative metal sound.”

The group’s prize for winning the competition is a £500 recording and mixing session at The Foundry in Chesterfield. Jen said: “We can’t wait to get in the studio and share our music with all our supporters via the free CDs we promised them for their help to push us over the line.

“We want to say massive well done to all the entries, particularly our biggest competition Those Who Knew. We enjoyed all the tracks in the running and wish them the best of luck.”

Sirenity’s guitarists are Carlo Hansen and Adam Buckle, bassist is Martin Hirst and the drummer is Carl Henshall, all of them providing backing vocals.

The Nottinghamshire band plan to release their debut album in April 2018.