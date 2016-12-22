Bands come together for Marehay fundraiser

Ripley Music Festival is presenting this year’s Christmas all dayer at the Holly Bush, Marehay, near Ripley.

This is being held to raise cash for Ripley Hospital. Music starts at 1pm on Tuesday, December 27.

The band listings for the event are:

1pm to 2pm - Fleet Arts showcase

2.30pm to 3.10pm - Soopa Group

3.25pm to 4pm - Loz Band

4.15pm to 4.50pm - Cruel

5pm to 5.35pm - Race For The Prize

5.45pm to 6.15pm - The Shadow Days Project

6.30pm to 7.15pm - The Pink Diamond Review

7.30pm to 8.15pm - Sugar Rush

8.30pm to 9.15pm - Raptorgeist

9.30pm to 10.30pm - Those Who Knew

This event is also a celebration for headline act Those Who Knew, who have released their first single and video Losing Touch, which came out on December 17.

For more on the band and the release, see https://www.facebook.com/thosewhoknewUK/?fref=ts

There will be lots of raffle prizes on the night.