Back to the 80s with The Wedding Singer

The Wedding Singer is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from May 9-13.

Jon Robyns, Ray Quinn, Cassie Compton, Roxanne Pallett and Ruth Madoc are among the stars of this touring production, based on the hit movie.

It’s 1985 and Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. When his own fiancée dumps him Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own.

For ticket details for this entertaining production, you can contact the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Darren Bell