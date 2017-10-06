Aussies rule when it comes to Pink Floyd tribute

They have sold more than four million concert tickets worldwide and played in more than 35 countries in a career of 29 years.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is widely accepted to be the best tribute band to any band – ever – and have kept the music of Pink Floyd in a live setting alive.

Dave Gilmour, Floyd’s legendary guitarist, invited them to play at his 50th birthday party where both he and Floyd keyboard player Rick Wright joined them on stage.

Since their formation in Adelaide in 1988, the show has developed into a multi-media extravaganza with a show, including lasers, films and inflatables – although they have adapted everything to reflect Australia as instead of Floyd’s famous pink inflatable pig, they have a kangaroo.

Nick Mason, Pink Floyd’s drummer, once said: “They are probably better than we were.”

The band is still headed by founder-members Jason Sawford on keyboards and guitarist Steve Mac.

Jason says: “Everything is going well. We’ve just got back from a US tour, but we’re all looking forward to touring around the UK again.”

Along with Jason and Steve, there is Dave Fowler as second guitarist, drummer Paul Bonney, bassist Ricky Howard, singer Chris Barnes, Mike Kidson on saxophone and a trio of backing singers in Emily Lynn, Lara Smiles and Lorelei McBroom – whose sister Durga was a backing vocalist with the original Pink Floyd.

Jason, a life-long Floyd fan, is responsible for the keyboard sounds, but there are some songs that can cause problems.

“The song Sheep from the Animals album is quite challenging,” he says. “We are doing it on this tour. Usually I can play it okay, but if something goes wrong – if you lose concentration of something technical goes wrong, then it can be difficult.”

This tour is called The Best Side Of The Moon, with an emphasis on Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon.

Jason says: “We’re doing the album in its entirety. The promoters like us to and it’s a popular album.

“We’re also going to do a selection from Wish You Were Here and a bit from The Wall. We also hope to do a Syd Barratt number – Arnold Layne.”

“The thing about Pink Floyd music is it’s interesting to play and always sounds fresh.

“When you go on tour, you’re in a bubble and we all get great satisfaction as you can see the happiness on the faces of the people who come.

“When I started the band I didn’t think I’d still be doing it 30 years later and to have brought Pink Floyd music to a new generation of fans, it’s a source of pride to me as the music means so much to them.”

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, October 10.

For tickets, visit sheffieldcityhall.co.uk