Arena gig for Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold are in action at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Wednesday, January 18.

Special guests on the night are Disturbed and In Flames.

In December 2013, Avenged Sevenfold celebrated their No. 1 album Hail To The King with a sold out arena tour taking in Manchester, Birmingham and London’s Wembley Arena. They followed that with an awe-inspiring headline slot at Download Festival in June 2014, cementing their unshakable reputation for breath-taking live performances.

Now the band are set to return to the UK bigger and badder than ever, on an eight date UK tour.

Avenged Sevenfold achieved worldwide success with a string of best-selling albums — including their 2005 platinum breakthrough City Of Evil, 2007’s Avenged Sevenfold, which topped the Billboard Alternative, Hard, and Rock Charts, and two consecutive No 1s on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, Nightmare (2010) and their most recent, Hail To The King — achieving diamond, platinum and gold awards for album sales in nearly a dozen countries.

They have also scored a series of Top 10 singles at multiple formats.

The band, which hails from Huntington Beach, California, have become known for their spectacular live shows, routinely selling out arenas worldwide and headlining some of the biggest and most prestigious music festivals. Avenged Sevenfold self-released the action-adventure mobile video game Hail To The King:Deathbat to rave reviews; with music, concept, and gameplay created entirely by the band.

Grammy-nominated hard rock Titans, Disturbed returned to the rock arena after a four-year hiatus with the critically acclaimed #1 album Immortalized. The album, the bands fifth consecutive US #1, has already boasted three huge #1 smashes The Vengeful One (the video currently has over 22 Million views and counting) The Light, and the global sensation that is their powerful version of the Simon & Garfield classic The Sound of Silence, (82 million views on YouTube).

Melodic death metal pioneers In Flames will be opening the bill across this run of UK dates. With a back catalogue of classics in their arsenal, the Swedish legends are set to kick these shows off with a bang.

For ticket availability, go online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/avengedsevenfold or via 0843 373 3000.