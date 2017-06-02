Pop legend Anastacia brings her ultimate collection to Sheffield this weekend – and admits she cannot wait.

She also enjoyed subsequent chart success with a string of later singles including Not That Kind, Sick and Tired, Left Outside Alone and One Day in Your Life.

And now she is preparing to perform her greatest hits at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, June 3.

A venue spokesman said: “With more than 30 million records sold worldwide, Anastacia is one of the most recognisable voices of our time.

“Her last album, Ultimate Collection, reached the UK top 10, the sixth in her career, cementing Anastacia’s timeless status, with a voice that will continue to reach many for years to come.”

The artist, who hails from Chicago, says: “I am really looking forward to getting back on the road again. I love performing and can’t wait to see all my fans’ beautiful faces. This is the second part of the tour – I did 50 dates for it last year – so I am used to it.”

The tour follows her appearance on hit BBC TV show Strictly Come Dancing, during which she announced a partnership with Cancer Research UK.

She made a personal donation to the charity during her time on the show – she was booted off in the second week with partner Brendan Cole after finishing in the bottom two but being unable to compete in the dance-off due to injury – to help fund more life-saving breast cancer research.

Anastacia has succesfully fought breast cancer twice – and wants to inspire others to do the same through her story and her music.

“If I help other people, that’s where I get joy,” she says.

“Singing for others, making others happy. I can’t express how fulfilling that can be.

“I know how hard breast cancer can be, but I have that humour, optimistic expectation that gets me through it. I want to help other people through it.”

For now, though, it is all about the music and a return to England, a country she loves.

“I love England. If I’d only been a success at home, I don’t know if I’d be the same person but I have been able to travel, to sample the cultures and variety of different countries.

“I love the English.

“I feel they are more self-deprecating and I like that.

“London is amazing, and the rest of the cities –Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield – so many different places that are filled with great people.”

Support comes from British singer-songwriter Chloe Reynolds and tickets, priced from £42, are now on sale from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Katy Perry announces Sheffield Arena show

Take a trip to Wonderland with Take That