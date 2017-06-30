Mills manager casts light on working life in Antarctica

Simon Gill, general manager of Cromford Mills, previously worked for the British Antarctic Survey for 25 years.

His current commute to Cromford is five miles, Antarctica was 10,350 miles.

Over the 25 years, Simon worked in many varied roles including carpenter, dog handler, field guide, and base commander at Rothera and Halley research stations.

Simon will give a talk about his two winters in Antarctica, and the challenges of working in a hostile environment with his 24 bearded colleagues and 36 hairy huskies!

Hear more about his former working life in his talk entitled Life On Ice which he will give at the Gothic Warehouse, Cromford, on Thursday, July 4.

The talk at 7.30pm will be preceded by cheese and wine at 7pm.

Tickets £7.50. Contact 01629 823256 or visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk