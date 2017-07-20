Kedleston Hall hosts two Summer Nights screenings

The Summer Nights Film Festival is back for a seventh year at 13 fabulous locations across Derbyshire and the UK.

Presented by Derby arts centre QUAD on an inflatable 12-metre screen, Summer Nights Festival screenings offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors for a unique cinematic experience.

The first screenings in the area are at Kedleston Hall, near Derby. You can enjoy Bridget Jones’ Baby (15) on Friday, July 21, and The Legend Of Tarzan (12A) on Saturday, July 22.

For more information on other forthcoming films in the area, venues or to book tickets, call QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or go to www.summernightsfilm.co.uk