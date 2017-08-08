Join Mr Toad for The Wind in the Willows at Creswell Crags

Have your say

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is presenting the Wind in the Willows at the meadow at Creswell Crags as part of their summer tour of outdoor theatre.

Join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure.

What starts as a search for the best picnic spot rapidly turns into the most hilarious of escapades.

With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them?

As well as the show itself, visitors can take part in free animal handling with real toads and even a raccoon with Fudge & Co Animal Encounters.

the show is on August 18 with the animal encounters from 3pm to 5pm and gates for the main event opening at 6.30pm.

Tickets are on 01909 720378 or www.seetickets.com