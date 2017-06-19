Join a merry dance into wonderland

Dancers are inviting families on a magical adventure.

Alice in Wonderland will be brought to life by Ballet Theatre UK at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on June 25.

Come with Alice on a magical adventure as she tumbles into wonderland. Guided by the White Rabbit, Alice meets some colourful characters including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and mischievous twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee. This captivating piece brims with joyful dance, wit, humour, charm and eclectic music and is delightful entertainment for all ages.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £21. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk