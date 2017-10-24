Jason Donovan creates a show especially for you

Musical superstar and actor Jason Donovan will be lifting the lid on his varied career, ranging fron his role in the Australian soap Neighbours to performing in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

His ‘in conversation’ style show, which comes to Buxton Opera House on November 6, will be filled with stories, laughter and music as he rewinds the clock on his amazing career.

Jason’s self-effacing, mercurial story telling will shatter your illusions of the ‘teen heart throb’. His relentless enthusiasm and a refreshingly blunt compulsion towards honesty will reveal all about his rollercoaster life.

The show will be a rare chance to get up close and personal with the star with an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

Jason will also perform some acoustic versions of his classic hits.

He said: “In the past I’ve either been too young, too busy or too dazed and confused to be able to make sense my life. But now, on the eve of my fiftieth birthday - and older and wiser, if a little more weathered - I believe that I am finally in a position to put my life into perspective. I’m in a great place, surrounded by good people and don’t feel like I need to prove myself any more”.

Jason has many guises – star of stage and screen, radio DJ, actor, performer, friend, father, husband, brother, son and confirmed national treasure.

He was the ultimate 80s heart-throb who commanded an audience of 22 million in Neighbours, dated Kylie Minogue and went on to score no fewer than 16 hit singles, sell more than 30 million records worldwide and appear in a series of hit West End musicals. But at the time, it didn’t make him happy…

Pigeon-holed and marginalised as a teen heart throb and family entertainer, Donovan’s desire to shake-off his heart throb image and be cool and credible resulted in him famously collapsing during a cocaine fuelled binge at Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’s party and passing out on top of Jack Nicholson.

Meeting his wife and the subsequent birth of his children forced Donovan to re-evaluate his life. He reinvigorated his career on reality TV programmes I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Eventually Jason re-found his love of performing with leading roles in Sweeney Todd, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Rocky Horror Show and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds, The Sound of Music, and Annie Get Your Gun. He also toured the UK in the highly acclaimed play The King’s Speech.

Tickets for Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis cost £28. Call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk