Humans share the stage with puppets

Heanor based Gatepost Theatre Company will become puppet masters in a show which deals with the issues and anxieties of entering adulthood. Puppets will share the stage with human actors in the musical Avenue Q which includes the songs It Sucks To Be Me and There’s A Fine, Fine Line.

The production runs at the Guildhall Theatre, Derby, from October 17 to 22.

To book tickets, visit www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255443.