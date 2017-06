Pop and light rock band Groundhog Days will launch the new ‘inflatable’ venue for Staveley Hall and gardens on June 24.

The band will play covers by Duran Duran, Erasure, Ultravox, Squeeze, Cars, R.E.M., Madness, Pink Floyd, Blancmange and Aztec Camera among others, at the venue from 7pm. There will be family fun in the afternoon including a barbecue.