Grayson Perry and Jasper Conran at Chatsworth festival

Leading names from the worlds of art and fashion will be at Chatsworth this month to offer an insight into their work and inspirations.

Grayson Perry and Jasper Conran are among more than 20 speakers lined up for the Art Out Loud festival which runs from September 22 to 24.

Following a sell-out appearance at Chatsworth in 2015, Grayson Perry (pictured) returns for a talk in which he promises “to go off on one” about art, gender and politics.

Celebrated sculptors Joel Shapiro, Marc Quinn and Phyllida Barlow will be talking about their work.

Lady Burlington will share her personal involvement in the House Style exhibition at Chatsworth and British designer Christopher Kane will talk about creating the world-famous fashion label.

Derbyshire-born violinist Lizzie Ball will perform the premiere of a musical journey exploring the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Details: www.chatsworth.org/aol