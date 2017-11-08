Thursday, November 9 The Della Grants. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Qween. Tribute act. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Friday, November 10

HRH/The Great Pretender: A Tribute to Queen. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. The Market, Chesterfield.

Firecracker with James Scanlan on vocals. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Amelia Carter Band. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Bodgers Mate. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Upbeat Beatles. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Roy Wood Rock & Roll Band. Buxton Opera House.

True Order & Transmission. The Venue, Derby.

Martin Gallimore. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby.

Seventh Son. White Lion, Heeley, Sheffield.

Saturday, November 11

Pink Floydian. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Jamie Mallender’s Swearbox. The Grouse, Chesterfield.

Metal Fatigue. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Groundhog Days. The Yew Tree, Coal Aston.

Carolann B. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Soft Machine. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Modest. The Loft, Matlock.

Timezone. Edgefold Club, Matlock,

Atomic. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Prita. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Bad Penny. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Rock The Night. Brimington Social Club.

Scott Carr. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Headshrinker. The Holly Bush, Marehay, Ripley.

Dark Lightning. Inn The Middle, Langley Mill.

Sweet Liquorice. Benefit for Amnesty International. Queen’s Head, Belper.

Vinyl 45. Matlock Conservative Club.

Hot Boxed. The Last Post, Derby.

Graham Clark. Great Rocks Club, School Road, Peak Dale.

The Floyd Effect. Buxton Opera House.

Vindictive. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Sunday, November 12

Sunday solo swing with Jamie B. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, from 6pm.

Melody Lane. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

The John Verity Band. Clowne Community Centre.

The Modest. Bunny Hop Ale House, Langley Mill.

Monday, November 13

28 Between featuring Jay Johnson from Skinn. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, November 14

DJ Format & Abdominal. The Venue, Derby.

Harris Nixon’s jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.