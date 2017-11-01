Thursday, November 2

Ignition. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Harry Manx. The Flowerpot, Derby,

Kerri Watt. The Venue, Derby.

Valerian Swing and Dialects. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Friday, November 3

Ben Miles. Launch of album, Great Unknown, with special guests Regulus and Joe Barber. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Jenna Hooson and The Paddy McGuire Band. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

R ‘N” FR. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Houndogs. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Full Throttle. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Maension. The Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.Sound Thieves. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Addictive Philosophy. The Queens Head, Belper.

Georgia Burgess. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Martin Barre Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Claire Shaw. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Creeds Cross - The Celtic Journey. Guildhall Theatre, Derby.

Pet Crow and Cowtown. Dub:rek studios, Derby.

Saturday, November 4

Sound Thieves. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Bad Penny. The Grouse, Chesterfield.

DFacto. Ark Tavern Brimington.

L. Wood. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Vegas. Brimington Social Club.

The Fillers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Harry Linacre. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover. Lady Rose. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Fuzzy Felt World. The 19th Hole, Buxton.

Rattled. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale.

Sunday, November 5

Hannah and Jon host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield, from 5pm.

Johnny Martell. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield. We Are The Giant. Arkwright Real Ale Bar, Belper.

Dosch. Clowne Community Centre.

The Modest. Jolly Colliers, Heanor.

Monday, November 6

The Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Lucy Bradley, Russ Maw, Wilf Gillard. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Dactylion. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Tuesday, November 7

Harris Nixon’s jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wishbone Ash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Wednesday, November 8.

Embrace, supported by Sam Airey. The Venue, Derby.