Thursday, October 19

Alex Spacie’s open jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Aces of Rhythm. The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Friday, October 20

Mused. UK’s top tribute to Muse. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Wonderwhys acoustic. Einsteins, Chesterfield.

The Jam Affects. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Colin McGregor. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Synner. NEM, Heanor.

Gina Dootson. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sky Moguls. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Dark Lightning. The Frog & Nightgown, Worksop.

Saturday, October 21

The Blank Expressions. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Sound Thieves. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Dark Lightning. The Badger, Brockwell, Chesterfield.

After Hours. Hasland WM Club.

Shawn Dean. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Ricky Allen. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Towards The Sun. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Karnival. Brimington Social Club.

Let There B/DC. NEM, Heanor.

Alan Squires. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Mark Burrows. Hilltop WMC and Institute, Bolsover.

Rust For Glory. Tribute to Neil Young. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Starscreen acoustic. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Jimmy Echo. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Aron Fender The Joker’s, Recreation Street, Selston.

Martin Thomas. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.

The Wonderwhys. The Walkabout, Sheffield.

Sunday, October 22

Hannah and Jon host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. The White Hart, Greenhill, Sheffield, 4pm.

Shane Stevens. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.Surreal Panther. NEM, Heanor.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Louise B. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Wednesday, October 25

The Penny Loafers. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Louise B. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Mick Denver. Country ‘n’ western. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.

Cobalt Tales. The Old Hall Hotel, Hope.

The Carnival host open mic jam. 10A High Street, Dronfield.