Thursday, September 21

Alex Spacie’s open mic/jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Friday, September 22

Pyro. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Laughing Gravy. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

SheRocks. Covers band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Doublecross. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Henrik Freischlader. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, September 23

Ovacast and Escape Plan. Charity gig. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

FireWire. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Miners Arms, Dronfield.

Fixer. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Buddies. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Alan Squires. Buxton Conservative Club.

Bad Penny. The Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross.

Richie Richards. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Macka B, supported by Skarambe. Wirksworth Town Hall.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Linsey Hardy. Hilltop WMC and Institute, Bolsover.

Rebel Rebel. David Bowie tribute band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Please Y’Self. Horse & Groom, Elm Street, Derby.

Matt Mcguinness and the MLC, supported by Jack’s Got A Plan. Queen’s Head, Belper.

Spirit of the Sixties. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Shine. Nags Head, Belper.

Cloudbusting. Kate Bush tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hard to Handle. Tiffany Lounge, Midland Road, Derby.

Sugar Tree. The Barge, Long Eaton.

Acoustic Union, Chequers, Breaston, Derby.

Sunday, September 24

R’n’FR Band. Clowne Community Centre.

Rain Dogs. Horse & Groom, Derby.

Lil Jim and Cain Paisley. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Ricky & The Retros. Soldiers & Sailors, Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.

Dark Lightning. The Unicorn, Worksop.

Tuesday, September 26

Harris Nixon’s jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Lewis Watson. The Venue, Derby.

Wednesday, September 27

X Ray Cats Trio. Surf guitar. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Frontierer. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

West End Jazz. Horse & Groom, Derby.

The Carnival hosts open mic. 10A High Street, Dronfield.