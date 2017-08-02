Thursday, August 3
Lil Jim and Hazel Scott. The Golden Eagle, Derby.
Friday, August 4 The Bluetones. The Venue, Derby.
Amelia Carter. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Midlife Krisis. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Bad Penny. The Britannia, New Tupton, 7pm start.
Dark Lightning. George Inn, Ripley.
Swansong Acoustic. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Kay Corominas Music. The Tavern, Nottingham Road, Derby.
Village. Last Post (micro pub), Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby.
Shin Kicker. Chequers, Breaston.
Indie Division. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Fuzzy Felt World. New Inn, Buxton.
Purple Tree, the very best of Deep Purple. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.
Saturday, August 5
The Mighty Traitors. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Uncle Salty. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Platinum. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Ricochet. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Lotti Te Vay. The Willow Tree Pilsley.
The B53-4s. The Milton’s Head, Buxton.
Dark Lightning. The Stonegravels, Chesterifield.
Kelly Paige. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
New Jersey. Brimington Social Club.
Unplugged, hosted by Alex Spacie. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Mark Radcliffe’s Galleon Blast. The Fishpond ballroom, Matlock Bath.
Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Whiskey Bob. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Manta Ray. NEM, Derby Road, Heanor.
Spirit of the Sixties. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.
Rob and Sue. Last Post, Derby.
So Oasis. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
A Foreigner’s Journey, featuring the music of both bands. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.
Groundhog Days will be playing The Yew Tree, Coal Aston.
Sunday, August 6
Family music festival. Mickleover Sports Football Club, Derby.
Hannah Lily and Jon Wynn host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Dark Lightning, Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Brad Powers. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Marty Lee. Brimington Social Club.
Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Phil Dean Band. Clowne Community Centre.
Jam Session. Last Post, Derby.
Welsh Floyd, tribute to Pink Floyd. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.
Monday, August 7
Open mic acoustic. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross.
Tuesday, August 8
Harris Nixon’s award-winning jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, August 9
Acoustic Wednesdays sessions. The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby.
Keith Lovelle, Charity night in aid of Macmillan. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Andy Heath’s totally unplugged acoustic jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
