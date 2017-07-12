Thursday, July 13
Alex Spacie’s open mic/jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Roots Collison. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Aces of Rhythm. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, July 14
Skarambe headline tenth Music on the Meadows. Matlock Rugby Club, Cromford
Bravado. Tribute to Rush. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. Ark Yavern, Brimington.
Sideways Band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tommy Jones, 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Dirty Little Secrets. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Keep It Cash. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sugarhill Gang and Grandmaster Scorpio. The Venue, Derby.
Saturday, July 15
Treebeard play at Clowne Gala. Heritage High School, Clowne, 11am to 3pm.
Wam Bam Band headline Music on the Meadows, Matlock Rugby Club, Cromford.
Motorheadache UK. A tribute to Lemmy. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Thor. Rock band. Newbold WM Club, Chesterfield.
Firewire. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Oakley and Smith. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Nutty Boys. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Issac Soulman. The Willow Tree Pilsley
Tomkatz. 60s and 70s music. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Soul Intent. Brimington Social Club.
Stacey Rhodes. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover. The Silicone Taxis. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Dark Lightning. Blue Bell, Alfreton, 9pm.
Straight Bends. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Billy Walton Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Charley Travis. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Herding Catz.Palace Hotel, Buxton.
Sunday, July 16
DFacto. Acoustic gig. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, 4pm start.
Pint of Mild host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Lee Stone. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Karen Starr. Brimington Social Club.
Zoe Green Band. Clowne Community Centre. Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Monday, July 17
Open mic acoustics. Tupton Tap, Tupton.
Tuesday, July 18
Shaun Byrne’s open acoustic night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Harris Nixon’s Jam Night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, July 19
The Carnival hosts open mic. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Acoustic Jam Night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
King Zephyr. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
