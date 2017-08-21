Gem of a new comedy

Have your say

A new comedy set in a summer holiday school where a priceless jewel goes missing will be premiered in Alfreton this week.

Entitled Ruby, it challenges people to guess who has stolen the precious gem. Is it one of the pupils, or the newly-appointed lady cook, who bears a striking resemblance to a recently-released bank robber?

The play is at Alfreton Wesley Church, Ellesmere Avenue, DE55 7HW, on Thursday and Friday, August 24 and 25 at 7pm. Admission free, charity collection.

For more details, please ring 01773 833627.

Pictured are cast members Lorna Shephard, Suzi Hobbs and Mary Shephard.