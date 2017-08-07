Full house for Heartless Tarts’ night of song

Bakewell Old House Museum hosted a delightful evening of music and humour when three singers known as the Heartless Tarts came to entertain a full house.

The ladies, who had met and become friends when they all belonged to the Fishponds Choir, now present a wide repertoire of unaccompanied harmony in an eclectic mix of styles.

Their bubbly sense of humour comes to the surface as they introduce each item and, to quote their own publicity, “no song is safe”!

The Old House Museum provides a friendly and atmospheric venue for many different kinds of occasions. The next get-together will be The Big Quiz on September 2 which is becoming an enjoyable annual event. Teams of a maximum of 6 will stir their brain cells to work on a variety of mainly historically-based puzzles – some easy, some hard, most in-between. Included will be the popular round where you have a chance to handle and try to identify various historical items. There will be half-time break with light refreshments and a glass of wine.

Tickets at £8.50 each to include the quiz and refreshments, can be bought in advance or reserved from Anita at the museum 01629 813642 or bakewellmuseum@googlemail.com. There will be a licensed bar.