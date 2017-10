American metal stars Fozzy are live at Sheffield’s Corporation next month.

Fronted by former WWE star Chris Jericho, the band is touring the UK in support of their latest album Judas.

Jericho said: Three things you can count on in life: death, taxes and if you come to a Fozzy show, you are going to have a great time.”

The gig is on November 3 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2xyqsFy