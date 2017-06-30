FILM REVIEW: Five-star Dying Laughing is a sharp and frank documentary

Ever wondered what it’s like to work a crowd in a comedy club? Dying Laughing has the answer, writes Natalie Stendall.

This sharp and frank documentary about the creative process and mentality of the stand-up comic captures everything there is to love about comedy in one cinematic nugget.

With contributions from over 100 comedians including heavyweights Jerry Seinfeld, Garry Shandling and Jerry Lewis, Dying Laughing is as comprehensive and exhaustive as the genre gets.

With three quarters of the population estimated to fear public speaking, stand-up comedians are a baffling and mysterious group.

Comedians, says Chris Rock, are the only “people who kind of get to say what they want”. In other words, says Sir Billy Connolly, they’re “nutters”. Directors Lloyd Stanton and Paul Toogood elicit candid responses from these comics about their need for the approval of strangers and the role of personal pain in generating material.

Dying Laughing probes the role of identity, honesty and truth in successful comedy. In doing so, it presents stand-up comedy as the most personal of all art forms and comedians as some of the loneliest and most vulnerable artists. To be a new stand-up comic is to be in a constant battle against self doubt.

Stanton and Toogood sort their copious material into neat bundles: the essence of comedy, life on the road, hecklers, what it’s like to bomb. While the comedians share broad ideas, the subtle differences in their craft and method are fascinating.

Dying Laughing is fortified here by the sheer breadth of its contributors. Relative newcomers share equal space with comedy veterans while the differing experiences of American and British comics emerge between the lines. British favourites Victoria Wood, Steve Coogan and Jo Brand share a platform with American icons Cedric The Entertainer, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer and Kevin Hart.

Their insights are as fascinating as they are surprising. Royale Watkins is moved to tears. Comedy is “a calling” says Garry Shandling, if it wasn’t it wouldn’t be worth the pain.

Black and white cinematography lends sincerity but there’s an abundance of laughs here too. Dying Laughing beautifully captures the essence of its contributors. The sheer openness of their anecdotes is enough to keep even the incurious hooked. The film’s comics liken their art form to philosophy, poetry and magic.

By the end of Dying Laughing it’s easy to see why. This carefully assembled documentary entrusts its audience with a rare sensation: what it might feel like to be the stand-up comic on stage.

5/5

Dying Laughing is in cinemas and available on selected streaming services now.