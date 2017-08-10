Guests from Doctor Who, Aliens, Terminator 2, Rogue One, Star Trek and Blakes 7 will be among those at the fourth Film and Comic Convention at Sheffield Arena. The event on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, will feature Cosplay - where costumes can be displayed on stage with a chance to win prizes, a comic zone where you can meet writers and artistes and comic creation master classes.

Standard entry tickets are priced adult £8.96 children £4.48, family of two adults and two children under 12 £22.40 (including booking fee). Book online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk by phone on 0114 256 56 56 or in person at the arena box office.

Tickets are also available in person at the arena box office with standard entry tickets priced adult £8.40 children £4.20, family of two adults and two children under 12 £21 (including booking fee), with a limited number of early entry tickets available priced £15.75 (including booking fee).

For more details, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk