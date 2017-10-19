Extra events make Twycross Zoo the perfect half term day trip

The zoo is always a popular option for a day out in my family - and our latest trip to Twycross didn’t disappoint.

During half term and Hallowe’en there’s a wealth of extra activities included in the admission price. Visitors will be given the chance to get up close with a T-Rex and baby dinosaurs, become a mad scientist or get spooky with Hallowe’en themed activities.

I took my boys, four-year-old Archie and three-year-old Charlie along to get their verdict.

We opted for the Mad Science workshop and mad - meant in the best possible way - is exactly what it was.

I was worried that my boys might be too young for the show but I was quickly convinced otherwise.

The host, Jupiter Jack, was loud, engaging and entertaining and not in the slightest bit patronising when addressing an audience of predominantly younger kids.

The audience were thrilled as he performed mini explosions, set stuff on fire and doused us in dry ice induced fumes.

As well as the 30 minute show there was the chance for the youngsters to get stuck in and have a go at some experiments of their own which all of the kids were keen to do. Mad Science is a must see. Archie’s verdict: “Awesome!”

The British weather was at it’s best on the day of our visit but it didn’t dampen spirits. With most of the animals proving themselves to not be fans of our climate - there was lots to see with indoor elements to most of the enclosures.

There was a good timetable of talks and feeding times on offer, with timings allowing people to fit them all in.

The zoo’s conservation message is clear throughout the complex and infographics at each enclosure are easy to understand.

The snow leopard family seeking out meaty treats left by the keepers was a particular highlight for us and the elephants and giraffes were crowd pleasers too, as well as the vast array of primates.

Gibbon Forest was also great fun, the newest enclosure at the zoo takes you to treetop height and allows you to see the varying species on their level and even offered some close encounters too with the animals swinging right up to the windows.

A hugely enjoyable day, I’m already being asked when we can return.

To plan your visit, click here.





Mad Science: Wednesday October 18 - Friday October 20 and Monday October 23 – Wednesday October 25.

Meet a T-Rex and dino babies: Saturday October 21 and Sunday October 22.

Hallowe’en Spooky Spectacular: Thursday October 26 - Tuesday October 31.