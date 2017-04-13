Ella Eyre and Sheppard to support Little Mix at massive summer gig

Ella Eyre and Sheppard have been announced as support acts for Little Mix’s huge gig at Donington Park in July.

Ella Eyre has already racked up an impressive seven UK Top 40 hits and is set to perform her hits Waiting All Night, Gravity and If I Go at Doningotn.

Australian indie band Sheppard have enjoyed success with their song Geronimo, which spent three weeks at number one in their home country and was certified five times platinum- as well as being streamed more than 238 million times on Spotify.

Little Mix will perform their signature hits, including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Hair and Wings, alongside tracks from their new album Glory Days.

The gig is on July 1, ticket details are at www.donington-park.co.uk