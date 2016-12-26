DVD review: The Young Pope

Santa’s still on duty after Christmas Day, so don’t miss out on his Boxing Day present - the complete DVD release of The Young Pope, writes Tony Spittles.

This year’s most-talked-about series - until now an exclusive TV offering for Sky Atlantic viewers - is now out on DVD on the Dazzler Media label giving fans the chance to see Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes and The Talented Mr Ripley) giving one of his finest performances in the title role.

Forgetting any reverential approach to the Pontiff (and the truth that most recent title holders have been OAPs), this four-disc release sees Jude Lowe a hip and young, cigarette-smoking Pope keeping his head amid the murky politics of the Vatican set against the backdrop of epic sets, dark humour and a gripping plot.

This outstanding Papal series follows the early days of the Pope Pius XIII (Law as young American Lenny Belardo) who becomes the head of the Roman Catholic church after a failed plot for power by his mentor.

However, it soon becomes clear that Pope Pius XIII is no ordinary Pontiff.

With his outrageous demands and rebellious ways, it’s clear that Lenny Belardo won’t follow the Vatican’s tried and trusted rules.

This is shown when he refuses to bow to their guidance and employs Sister Mary (Diane Keaton from The Godfather and Annie Hall), the woman who looked after him as an orphan, as his closest advisor - an appointment that threatens the very foundation of the Church.

This 15-rated, must-see drama also stars James Cromwell (LA Confidential and The Green Mile), Silvio Orlando (Il Caimano and Giovanni’s Father), Ludivine Sagnier (Swmming Pool and Un Secret), Javier Camara (Talk To Her and Bad Education) and Scott Shepherd (Bridge of Spies and Side Effects).

The ten-part series which drew rave reviws when it was screened on Sky Atlantic is now out on a four-disc set on the Dazzler Media label and available on DVD at £29.99 and on Blu-ray at £34.99.