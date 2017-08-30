DVD Review: The Windsors is released this week

Channel 4’s right, royal romp The Windsors proved a comedy ratings hit with viewers, writes Tony Spittles.

Now home movie fans - even Prince William was rumoured to have taken an interest in the series - can catch up with all the antics of the royals as you’ve never seen them before, with the outrageous satire’s debut release on DVD.

This two-disc set, now out on the Acorn Media International label, priced at £24.99, includes all the not-so-royal capers of Series 1 and 2 plus a festive extra.

The Queen and Prince Philip don’t figure in the series, but the rest of the Royal Family are skilfully satirised by an all-star line-up including the inimitable Harry Enfield in a spot-on rendition as Prince Charles aided and abetted by Haydn Gwynne (Drop the Dead Donkey) as Princess Camilla.

Charles finds there’s plenty of problems behind palace doors as he wants son William (Hugh Skinner from W1A) to show a more regal detachment, but Wills wants to fly the air ambulance and mingle with his subjects.

Newcomer Kate (Louise Ford from Crashing) wants to find acceptance in the royal family; Prince Harry (Richard Goulding) is chasing after Kate’s sister, Pippa (Morgana Robinson), while Fergie (Katy Wix from Not Going Out) seems in permanent party mode as her hapless, strapped-for-cash daughters, Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring), decide to launch themselves online as make-up vloggers.

There are also some non-royal characters in Series 2 as Prince Charles clashes with PM Theresa May (Gillian Bevan), a stand-off that seems minor to Camilla who gets up-close-and-personal with President Donald Trump (Corey Johnson from Captain Phillips).

The 15-rated set also features a Christmas special, joining the Windsors at Sandringham where, it appears, Charles has been usurped by Wills as heir to the throne.